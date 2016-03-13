Small plane crashes into rural Bolivian market, kills seven

LA PAZ (Reuters) - A small plane crashed into a market in rural Santa Ana del Yacuma in northeast Bolivia’s Beni region on Sunday, killing seven people and injuring another 15, local police said.

The black and orange Cessna 206 crashed into the market shortly past noon killing four people aboard the aircraft, including the pilot, and three people that were on the ground, Bolivia’s aviation authority said.

All the victims were inhabitants of the region.

Still images showed black smoke billowing from the rural market, which was partially engulfed in flames.