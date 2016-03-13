FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Small plane crashes into rural Bolivian market, kills seven
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 13, 2016 / 9:13 PM / 2 years ago

Small plane crashes into rural Bolivian market, kills seven

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ (Reuters) - A small plane crashed into a market in rural Santa Ana del Yacuma in northeast Bolivia’s Beni region on Sunday, killing seven people and injuring another 15, local police said.

The black and orange Cessna 206 crashed into the market shortly past noon killing four people aboard the aircraft, including the pilot, and three people that were on the ground, Bolivia’s aviation authority said.

All the victims were inhabitants of the region.

Still images showed black smoke billowing from the rural market, which was partially engulfed in flames.

Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Andrew Hay

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.