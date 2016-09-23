FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Bolivia's Morales accuses Chile of restricting access to ports
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 23, 2016 / 2:43 PM / a year ago

Bolivia's Morales accuses Chile of restricting access to ports

Bolivia's President Evo Morales addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S. September 21, 2016.Eduardo Munoz

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Bolivian President Evo Morales told the United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday that Chile had restricted access to ports on its coast in violation of free passage treaties, in the latest flare-up of tensions between the traditional rivals.

"Hundreds of testimonies of affected Bolivian men and women - poorly treated and victims of recurring violations of their human rights - tell a story of racist and discriminatory practices," Morales said in a speech to the council in Geneva.

Chilean authorities denied they had impeded transit by Bolivians to the ports.

Chile and Bolivia have long had thorny relations, starting with a war in the 19th century that left Bolivia landlocked. In recent years, the two nations have confronted each other in the U.N.'s highest court in The Hague, among other multilateral tribunals, with Bolivia demanding that Chile grant it coastal territory.

In May, Morales accused Chile of setting up a military base on the Bolivian border, which Chilean authorities also denied.

In June, Chile filed a lawsuit in The Hague regarding a dispute over the Silala River, which the two nations share, after Morales threatened to charge Chile for water rights.

Reporting by Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.