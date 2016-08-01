Bolivia police seize 7.5 tonnes of cocaine

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian police have seized 7.5 tonnes of cocaine and arrested three Bolivians in a massive bust of drugs headed for Honduras and likely eventual sale in the United States, a government official said on Monday.

The haul, which was hidden in a cargo of minerals, would be worth over $160 million in Honduras and $350 million in the United States, Bolivian interior minister Carlos Romero said at a news conference.

Romero said the cocaine had been intercepted in trucks carrying borates along a remote mountain pass that connects Bolivia with Chile's sea ports.

In May, Colombian police confiscated 8 tonnes of cocaine, which officials described as one of the largest in the history of the country.