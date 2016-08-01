FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bolivia police seize 7.5 tonnes of cocaine
August 1, 2016 / 8:39 PM / a year ago

Bolivia police seize 7.5 tonnes of cocaine

A member of Bolivian special forces FELCN stands next to bags of cocaine at the police headquarters in La Paz, Bolivia, August 1, 2016. Daniel Espinoza/Courtesy ABI (Bolivian Information Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian police have seized 7.5 tonnes of cocaine and arrested three Bolivians in a massive bust of drugs headed for Honduras and likely eventual sale in the United States, a government official said on Monday.

The haul, which was hidden in a cargo of minerals, would be worth over $160 million in Honduras and $350 million in the United States, Bolivian interior minister Carlos Romero said at a news conference.

Romero said the cocaine had been intercepted in trucks carrying borates along a remote mountain pass that connects Bolivia with Chile's sea ports.

In May, Colombian police confiscated 8 tonnes of cocaine, which officials described as one of the largest in the history of the country.

Reporting by Daniel Ramos, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Richard Chang

