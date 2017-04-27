FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Bolivia annuls $149 million contract with Italy's Drillmec
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
April 27, 2017 / 1:01 AM / 4 months ago

Bolivia annuls $149 million contract with Italy's Drillmec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia's state-owned oil company Yacimientos Petroliferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB) annulled a $149 million contract for drilling equipment with Italian manufacturer Drillmec, a YPFB executive said on Wednesday.

The move came after investigators in Bolivia's Energy Ministry raised allegations last month of irregularities in the bidding process for the contract for drilling equipment, which Drillmec won in February. Fifteen YPFB officials, including the vice president, were suspended over the deal.

YPFB President Guillermo Acha said in a Wednesday press conference that the company had notified Drillmec and was awaiting an official response. Drillmec, owned by oil services company Trevi Finanziaria Industriale SPA, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Last week, Drillmec issued a statement saying the process had been transparent and demanding that the government honor the contract.

Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Bill Trott

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.