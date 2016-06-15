FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bolivia cries fowl, rejects hens donation from Bill Gates
June 15, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

Bolivia cries fowl, rejects hens donation from Bill Gates

Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates speaks to the media, in front of a chicken coop set up on the 68th floor of the 4 World Trade Center tower, in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 8, 2016, while announcing that he is donating 100,000 chicks to developing countries with the goal of ending extreme poverty. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ (Reuters) - The Bolivian government rejected on Wednesday a donation of hens offered by U.S. billionaire Bill Gates, as officials said the tech magnate needs to study up on the Andean nation’s thriving poultry sector.

“How can he think we are living 500 years ago, in the middle of the jungle not knowing how to produce?” Bolivian Development Minister Cesar Cocarico told journalists. “Respectfully, he should stop talking about Bolivia.”

The Microsoft founder and philanthropist recently said he would donate 100,000 hens to countries with high poverty levels, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa but including Bolivia.

Bolivia produces 197 million chickens annually and has the capacity to export 36 million, the local poultry producing association said.

Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler

