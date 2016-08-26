Bolivia says cannot confirm reports of minister death

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia's state prosecutor said on Thursday that he could not confirm or rule out media reports that Bolivian Deputy Interior Minister Rodolfo Illanes had been killed by striking mineworkers.

He said officials were investigating and that a government minister would speak to the press shortly.

Local media reported on Thursday that Illanes have been beaten to death, citing a radio station director who said he saw his body. The government said earlier that Illanes had been kidnapped by striking miners.