June 7, 2013 / 10:56 PM / 4 years ago

Mob in Bolivian town buries alive suspected rapist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ (Reuters) - A mob in a Bolivian town buried alive a teenager alongside the body of a woman they suspected he had raped and murdered, Bolivian media reported on Friday.

The local prosecutor told reporters that he would start criminal proceedings against two people in the town of Colquechaca suspected of instigating the vigilante justice, which is not uncommon in the majority indigenous Andean country.

Townspeople wielding sticks and stones resisted police efforts to recover the body of 17-year-old Santos Ramos, who was thought to have raped and killed Leandra Arias, 35, leading Bolivian daily newspaper La Razon reported.

Colquechaca lies in the impoverished Potosi district, southeast of Bolivia’s administrative capital, La Paz.

Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Hilary Burke; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
