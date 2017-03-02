FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Bolivia's Morales to stay a few days in Cuba for throat treatment
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 2, 2017 / 10:49 PM / 6 months ago

Bolivia's Morales to stay a few days in Cuba for throat treatment

FILE PHOTO: Bolivia's President Evo Morales speaks during a news conference at the presidential palace in La Paz, Bolivia, February 24, 2016. Bolivian Presidency/Handout via Reuters/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian President Evo Morales has been treated for a sore throat in Cuba and will stay on the Caribbean island for several days of medical observation, Bolivia's Vice President and acting head of state Alvaro Garcia Linera said on Thursday.

"His health is under control and the medical outlook is positive," Garcia Linera told a news conference in La Paz.

Morales, 57, went to Cuba for treatment on Wednesday after a sore throat robbed him of his voice, causing him to cancel public appearances.

The leftist former coca farmer was expected to return to Bolivia in four days, Garcia Linera said.

Morales took office in the Andean country in 2006 and was elected to a third term in 2014. He said last year he may run for a fourth consecutive term in 2019 elections despite losing a referendum that would have reformed the country's constitution to allow him to run again.

Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.