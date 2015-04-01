Bolivia's Morales sacks defense minister for sweater gaffe

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian President Evo Morales sacked his defense minister, Jorge Ledezma, after he wore a sweater carrying a logo referring to Bolivia’s claim to a stretch of disputed coastline while on a humanitarian trip to neighboring Chile.

Morales apologized to a rankled Chilean government after Ledezma wore the sweater, bearing the motto “The sea belongs to Bolivia” while delivering 13 tonnes of water to the flood-hit Atacama region of northern Chile.

“Firstly, I apologize to the government of Chile. You can’t make this kind of mistake,” Morales said late on Tuesday. He named university rector Reymi Ferreira as his new man in charge of defense.

Bolivia has been landlocked since the 1880s when it lost small stretch of Pacific coastline to Chile in a war. The Andean nation, which still maintains a navy, took its case to the International Court of Justice in 2013.

Morales has said Bolivia will never give up on its quest to regain the Pacific Ocean passage. Much of Bolivia’s trade has to pass through Chilean ports.

But he said Ledezma had made an error in judgment.

“We regret what happened. This has nothing to do with the government’s position,” Morales said. “This is a political team that works together. Here no one takes personal decisions.”

Ferreira is a trained lawyer and former diplomat.