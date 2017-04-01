FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Bolivia's Morales throat operation in Cuba a success: government
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 1, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 5 months ago

Bolivia's Morales throat operation in Cuba a success: government

Bolivia's President Evo Morales (L) talks to Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera before taking a presidential plane to Cuba at the military airport in Cochabamba, Bolivia March 30, 2017. Freddy Zarco/Courtesy of Bolivian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Doctors in Cuba removed a benign node from the vocal cords of Bolivia's President Evo Morales, the Bolivian government said on Saturday.

Morales will remain in Cuba for at least two more days and will need about six days without speaking to fully recover, Rene Martinez, Minister of the Presidency, said on Telesur, in a television broadcast from Havana.

Morales, 57, took office in the Andean country in 2006 and was elected to a third term as president in 2014.

He said last year he may run for a fourth consecutive term in 2019 elections despite losing a referendum that would have reformed the country's constitution to allow him to run again.

Reporting by Daniel Ramos, writing by Caroline Stauffer, editing by G Crosse

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.