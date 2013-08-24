FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bolivia prison violence kills 29, including one child
#World News
August 24, 2013 / 12:19 AM / 4 years ago

Bolivia prison violence kills 29, including one child

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Violent clashes between inmates in a maximum-security prison in Bolivia killed at least 29 people, including one child, officials said on Friday.

Children live intermingled with prisoners in the Palmasola Penitentiary Complex outside Santa Cruz, Bolivia’s biggest city.

An explosion and the sound of gunfire broke out early in the morning as prisoners from rival cell blocks fought for control of part of Palmasola, an inmate told news website El Deber.

Flames severely injured 35 people, who were evacuated to hospitals, according to officials’ latest report.

Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bill Trott

