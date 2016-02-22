Morales looks set to lose Bolivia referendum on re-election: exit polls

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian President Evo Morales appeared to have lost a national referendum that asked Bolivians whether the constitution should be changed to allow him to run for a fourth term, exit polls showed on Sunday.
If it is borne out by official results, it will be a serious blow to Morales’ socialist movement, which has slashed poverty in South America’s poorest country but faced criticism over corruption scandals.
Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Peter Cooney