Morales looks set to lose Bolivia referendum on re-election: exit polls
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#World News
February 22, 2016 / 12:08 AM / 2 years ago

Morales looks set to lose Bolivia referendum on re-election: exit polls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivian President Evo Morales appeared to have lost a national referendum that asked Bolivians whether the constitution should be changed to allow him to run for a fourth term, exit polls showed on Sunday.

If it is borne out by official results, it will be a serious blow to Morales’ socialist movement, which has slashed poverty in South America’s poorest country but faced criticism over corruption scandals.

Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Peter Cooney

