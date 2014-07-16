FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 16, 2014 / 10:16 PM / 3 years ago

Bolivia's Morales to anticipate Rosneft investment despite sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Bolivian President Evo Morales told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday he was anticipating investments on behalf of oil major NK Rosneft OAO, which was added to a U.S. sanctions list over the recent Ukraine crisis.

Morales, speaking at a meeting with Putin in Brasilia, Brazil’s capital, said “we are awaiting Rosneft in order to make agreements, investments because the presence of Russia and its investment are indeed a strength for Bolivia.”

Rosneft was added to the list of companies sanctioned by U.S. authorities, who blame Moscow for failing to scale down the crisis in Ukraine.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

