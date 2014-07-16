Bolivia's Morales to anticipate Rosneft investment despite sanctions

Bolivia's President Evo Morales reads an official statement during a news conference in Sucre in this July 8, 2014 handout picture. REUTERS/ABI/Bolivian Presidency/Handout via Reuters

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Bolivian President Evo Morales told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday he was anticipating investments on behalf of oil major NK Rosneft OAO (ROSN.MM), which was added to a U.S. sanctions list over the recent Ukraine crisis.

Morales, speaking at a meeting with Putin in Brasilia, Brazil’s capital, said “we are awaiting Rosneft in order to make agreements, investments because the presence of Russia and its investment are indeed a strength for Bolivia.”

Rosneft was added to the list of companies sanctioned by U.S. authorities, who blame Moscow for failing to scale down the crisis in Ukraine.