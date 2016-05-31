FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor visits Israel
May 31, 2016 / 3:20 PM / a year ago

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor visits Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor has visited holy sites in Jerusalem and drew comparisons between the Holy City and her homeland.

The actress and fashion icon is the daughter of renowned actor and producer Anil Kapoor. During her visit to Jerusalem she met local fans who recognized her, asked for her signature and took photos with her.

Kapoor arrived in Israel as a guest of the Israeli tourism ministry and visited Jerusalem’s Old City where she toured the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and placed a note between the stones of the Western Wall.

She also visited other locations including Tel Aviv and the Dead Sea.

