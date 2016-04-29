Bombardier family has no plans to relinquish control: Chair

(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc’s BBDB.TO dual class share structure is vital to protect the long-term interests of the Quebec-based company and the Bombardier-Beaudoin family has no plans to relinquish its majority control, said Executive Chair Pierre Beaudoin.

“For the family, the success of this company has always been important. The family was there in good and bad times,” he said, in response to an investor query at Bombardier’s annual meeting on Friday. “The multiple voting right shares enable us to invest in the long-term and allow us to protect the company against its dismantling and we do not want to change anything.”