FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombardier family has no plans to relinquish control: Chair
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 29, 2016 / 3:59 PM / a year ago

Bombardier family has no plans to relinquish control: Chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc’s BBDB.TO dual class share structure is vital to protect the long-term interests of the Quebec-based company and the Bombardier-Beaudoin family has no plans to relinquish its majority control, said Executive Chair Pierre Beaudoin.

“For the family, the success of this company has always been important. The family was there in good and bad times,” he said, in response to an investor query at Bombardier’s annual meeting on Friday. “The multiple voting right shares enable us to invest in the long-term and allow us to protect the company against its dismantling and we do not want to change anything.”

Reporting by Allison Lampert and Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.