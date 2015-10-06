FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus says no longer in discussions with Bombardier
October 6, 2015 / 10:59 PM / 2 years ago

Airbus says no longer in discussions with Bombardier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The new Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

PARIS (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus Group (AIR.PA) said on Tuesday it had halted talks with Bombardier (BBDb.TO) after exploring opportunities with the Canadian manufacturer.

“Airbus Group SE confirms that it has been exploring business opportunities with Canada-based Bombardier Inc and that such discussions are no longer being pursued,” Airbus Group said in a statement.

Reuters reported earlier that Bombardier (BBDb.TO) had approached Airbus about selling it a majority stake in the Canadian company’s troubled CSeries jet.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Bill Rigby and Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
