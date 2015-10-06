FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier says no longer in talks with Airbus
October 6, 2015 / 11:23 PM / 2 years ago

Bombardier says no longer in talks with Airbus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Bombardier aircraft participates in a flying display at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Canada’s Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) on Tuesday said it had held talks with European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) about “certain business opportunities,” but those discussions were no longer under way.

The statement followed a similar announcement by Airbus, and news reported earlier by Reuters that Bombardier had approached Airbus about selling it a majority stake in the company’s CSeries jet.

Bombardier said it would continue to “explore initiatives, such as a potential participation in industry consolidation,” but gave no further details.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
