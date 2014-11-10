FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombardier says China Express Air orders 16 planes
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 10, 2014 / 1:51 AM / 3 years ago

Bombardier says China Express Air orders 16 planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A plane flies over a Bombardier plant in Montreal, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Express Airlines has placed a firm order for 16 CRJ900 NextGen regional jets from Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO), the Canadian firm said in a statement late on Sunday.

China Express has also taken an option for another 8 CRJ900 NextGen regional jets, it added.

The agreement was signed in Beijing on the sidelines of a meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders and chief executives.

Bombardier, which competes with Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), currently has about 35 CRJ and CRJ NextGen regional jets in service in the Greater China area.

China Express is a private regional airline based in Guizhou province.

Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.