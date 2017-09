TORONTO (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) is in talks with Indonesia’s Lion Air on a possible sale of its CSeries jets, the Canadian company said on Thursday.

“Normally we don’t comment on negotiations with the customers, but definitely we are in discussions with them, so hopefully we’ll be able to finalize a deal in a few months,” said Marc Duchesne, Director, Public Affairs and Communications, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.