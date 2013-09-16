FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier CSeries lands, ends first flight
#Business News
September 16, 2013 / 4:57 PM / 4 years ago

Bombardier CSeries lands, ends first flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bombardier employees and guests watch the CSeries aircraft taxi on the runway for its first test flight in Mirabel, Quebec, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

MIRABEL, Quebec (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc’s (BBDb.TO) new CSeries jetliner landed successfully Monday, ending the first flight in the company‘s$3.4 billion program to develop a new narrow-bodied plane.

The CSeries touched down at 12:23 p.m. EDT at an airfield beside Bombardier’s factory, about 2-1/2 hours after taking off. With the new jet, the Montreal-based plane and train maker is attempting to break into the hyper-competitive larger aircraft segment currently dominated by Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus EAD.PA.

Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Alwyn Scott; and Peter Galloway

