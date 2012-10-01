FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombardier wins $156 million contracts in Germany, Malaysia
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 1, 2012 / 2:25 PM / 5 years ago

Bombardier wins $156 million contracts in Germany, Malaysia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO), the world’s largest train maker, said it won two contracts totaling about 121 million euros ($155.67 million) for rail networks in Germany and Malaysia.

Bombardier won a five-year, 281 million Malaysian ringgit ($91.94 million) contract to supply its Cityflo 650 driverless train control system for a network in the Greater Kuala Lumpur area, the Canadian company said.

Separately, it said it will also supply five double-deck trains to Deutsche Bahn AG DBN.UL, the German national railway company, for about 50 million euros.

Deutsche Bahn AG has already ordered 135 of the variable double-deck coaches for long-distance services as part of a December 2008 contract.

The delivery of the trains, called Twindexx Vario, is scheduled to start in the second half of 2014.

Shares of the Montreal-based company, were trading up 2 percent at C$3.79 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.