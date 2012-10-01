Bombardier wins $156 million contracts in Germany, Malaysia

(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO), the world’s largest train maker, said it won two contracts totaling about 121 million euros ($155.67 million) for rail networks in Germany and Malaysia.

Bombardier won a five-year, 281 million Malaysian ringgit ($91.94 million) contract to supply its Cityflo 650 driverless train control system for a network in the Greater Kuala Lumpur area, the Canadian company said.

Separately, it said it will also supply five double-deck trains to Deutsche Bahn AG DBN.UL, the German national railway company, for about 50 million euros.

Deutsche Bahn AG has already ordered 135 of the variable double-deck coaches for long-distance services as part of a December 2008 contract.

The delivery of the trains, called Twindexx Vario, is scheduled to start in the second half of 2014.

Shares of the Montreal-based company, were trading up 2 percent at C$3.79 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.