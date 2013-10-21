FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombardier gets order for 30 more Learjet 85 aircraft from Flexjet
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 21, 2013 / 7:47 PM / 4 years ago

Bombardier gets order for 30 more Learjet 85 aircraft from Flexjet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) said Flexjet LLC has placed a new firm order for 30 Learjet 85 aircraft, adding to a previous order of 30, as part of its deal to buy up to 245 Bombardier jets.

Shares of Bombardier rose 5 percent to $5.34 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, their highest in more than two years.

Bombardier sold its Flexjet aircraft ownership business to private investment firm Directional Aviation Capital in September and the new owners agreed to buy up to $5.2 billion worth Bombardier business jets.

Flexjet offers clients the option of chartering a private jet or purchasing large blocks of time with access to a crew.

Bombardier said Flexjet has purchased 60 aircraft for about $1.2 billion, including the order announced on Monday.

Flexjet has also added 20 more options to buy Learjet 85 aircraft.

Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.