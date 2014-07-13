FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier says firmer economy to boost industry jet deliveries
July 13, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 3 years ago

Bombardier says firmer economy to boost industry jet deliveries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A plane flies over a Bombardier plant in Montreal, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) on Sunday said it expects the aircraft industry to deliver 22,000 business jets from 2014 to 2033 in segments in which the Canadian planemaker competes, worth about $617 billion in industry revenue.

Industry deliveries are expected to increase slightly this year, compared with 2013, Bombardier said, helped by “stable to positive” trends for the global economy.

Demand for business aircraft should improve in 2015, the company said, helped by demand in emerging markets.

North America will receive the greatest number of new business jet deliveries between 2014 and 2033, followed by Europe, which remains the second largest market, according to Bombarier’s latest long-range industry forecast. It said China is to become the third largest region in terms of deliveries over the next 20 years, with 950 deliveries.

Over the same period, Montreal-based Bombardier forecast 13,100 industry deliveries in the 20- to 149-seat segment, valued at $658 million.

Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Bernard Orr

