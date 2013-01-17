FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qantas orders three Bombardier Q400 turboprops
January 17, 2013 / 10:37 PM / in 5 years

Qantas orders three Bombardier Q400 turboprops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) has placed firm orders for three Q400 NextGen turboprop airplanes, the maker of the aircraft, Canada’s Bombardier Inc said (BBDb.TO) on Thursday.

Based on list prices, the contract is valued at approximately $98 million, Bombardier said in a statement.

Qantas, Australia’s biggest domestic and international carrier, will use the aircraft on its domestic routes. The new order will increase to 31 the number of Q400 and Q4000 NextGen craft operated by Qantas.

Including this transaction, Bombardier has firm orders for a total of 463 Q400 and Q400 NextGen aircraft, the Montreal-based company said.

Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
