American Airlines to buy up to 70 of CRJ900 NextGen aircraft

TORONTO (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) said on Thursday that American Airlines Group Inc would buy 30 of its CRJ900 NextGen aircraft and had also taken options on an additional 40 planes.

The company said based on the list price for the CRJ900 NextGen aircraft, the firm order contract was valued at about $1.42 billion and might increase to about $3.38 billion if the 40 options are converted into firm orders.

American Airlines said the more fuel-efficient aircraft would allow the airline to lower costs by replacing older aircraft.