Bombardier says has no plans to scrap ‎Global 8000 business jet

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO‎> has no plans to scrap its ultra-long-distance business jet, the Global 8000, and will shift resources to the project following the completion of test flights for the shorter-range Global 7000, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday reported that the Montreal-based company may cancel the Global 8000 due to weak demand.

There has been “no change whatsoever” to the company’s plans for the craft, Bombardier Business Aircraft spokesman Mark Masluch said. The first test flight of the Global 7000 is expected later this year, he said.

Masluch declined to comment on whether Bombardier may adjust its production target for the Global jet range from its current 50 per year, saying the company will continue to monitor the market and will adjust accordingly.

But he said they had seen no significant deterioration in demand since Bombardier cut its production target from 80 in 2015. The softness in demand “hasn’t necessarily changed” from 12 months ago, he said.