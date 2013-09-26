FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lion Air says interested in Bombardier CS300 jet
September 26, 2013 / 8:27 PM / 4 years ago

Lion Air says interested in Bombardier CS300 jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bombardier employees form a line as the CS300 aircraft is unveiled at a news conference at its assembly facility in Mirabel, Quebec, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - The head of Indonesia’s Lion Air, one of the world’s fastest-growing low-cost airlines, expressed interest on Thursday in buying a larger version of Bombardier’s (BBDb.TO) CSeries jet.

The 130-seater will be a bigger-capacity version of the CS100, which staged a maiden flight earlier this month as Canada aims to break into a market dominated by Airbus and Boeing.

“I am interested in buying the CS300. We will know how many after we learn about it more deeply,” co-founder and chief executive Rusdi Kirana said by email.

“I think it will suit our operation,” he added.

The privately owned Indonesian carrier has already placed record orders for Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus EAD.PA jets to serve the archipelago nation’s rapid air traffic growth.

Reporting by Tim Hepher

