Bombardier says not in talks with Siemens around rail merger
July 29, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 2 years ago

Bombardier says not in talks with Siemens around rail merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A new Bombardier CS100 passenger jet of Swiss airline flies over Zurich airport near the town of Kloten June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Bombardier (BBDb.TO) denied a report on Wedensday that it is in talks with German peer Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) around a rail merger.

A spokeswoman for the Canadian rail and train maker, which earlier this year stated that it was exploring a partial listing of its rail unit, told Reuters that the company is not in talks with Siemens around a rail deal.

The denial comes following a Wall Street Journal earlier on Wednesday that stated the German industrial conglomerate was in talks to combine its rail unit with Bombardier’s train business, citing unnamed sources.

Reporting by Allison Lampert; Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
