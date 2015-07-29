Bombardier says not in talks with Siemens around rail merger

A new Bombardier CS100 passenger jet of Swiss airline flies over Zurich airport near the town of Kloten June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Bombardier (BBDb.TO) denied a report on Wedensday that it is in talks with German peer Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) around a rail merger.

A spokeswoman for the Canadian rail and train maker, which earlier this year stated that it was exploring a partial listing of its rail unit, told Reuters that the company is not in talks with Siemens around a rail deal.

The denial comes following a Wall Street Journal earlier on Wednesday that stated the German industrial conglomerate was in talks to combine its rail unit with Bombardier’s train business, citing unnamed sources.