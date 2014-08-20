FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier names company veteran as president of new aerostructures unit
August 20, 2014 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

Bombardier names company veteran as president of new aerostructures unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A plane flies over a Bombardier plant in Montreal, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

TORONTO (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc has appointed a company veteran to head its new Aerostructures and Engineering Services division, it said on Wednesday, the most recent change at the Canadian plane and train maker as it struggles to push its new CSeries aircraft into commercial service.

Jean Seguin, who has held several management posts at Bombardier Aerospace during his 30-plus years with the company, will report directly to chief executive Pierre Beaudoin, overseeing a unit that specializes in design and development of complex composite and metallic aerostructures.

This is the second key management appointment this week. Montreal-based Bombardier confirmed on Tuesday that Ross Mitchell would replace aerospace executive Philippe Poutissou effective immediately.

The latest changes follow last month’s announcement the company was splitting its aerospace division into three units to improve operations: business aircraft, commercial aircraft and aerostructures and engineering services.

The restructuring plans announced in July also included cutting 1,800 aerospace jobs.

Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
