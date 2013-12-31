Bombardier gets business jet order worth $2.2 billion

Visitors chat in front of a mock cabin of a Bombardier business jet on the first day of the China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in the southern Chinese city of Zhuhai November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) said on Tuesday it received a firm order from an undisclosed customer to buy 38 business aircraft in a deal valued at about $2.2 billion.

The Canadian plane maker said the order was for 28 Global business jets and 10 Challenger 605 jets.

Bombardier on Monday announced an order for 10 Challenger 350 business jets from an undisclosed customer in a deal worth about $259 million.

Shares of Bombardier closed at C$4.61 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.