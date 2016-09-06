Lufthansa's Swiss sees fewer CSeries deliveries than planned this year

Lufthansa unit Swiss International Air Lines new Bombardier CS100 aircraft is seen in a hangar during a media presentation at Zurich airport, Switzerland July 6, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) unit Swiss International Air Lines expects to take delivery of fewer CSeries single-aisle planes than initially planned this year due to delivery delays with the Pratt & Whitney (UTX.N) engines, it said.

Swiss, the launch operator for the Bombardier (BBDb.TO) plane with one CS100 in service, had initially expected 9 of the planes this year, but declined to say on Tuesday exactly how many it now expected.

"The deliveries and entries into service of our further C Series aircraft are being set back - by a few weeks - also because of delivery delays with their engines," a spokesman for Swiss told Reuters.

Bombardier earlier on Tuesday cut its CSeries delivery forecast to 7 from 15 aircraft citing engine delivery delays by its supplier Pratt & Whitney. [nL3N1BI3IQ]