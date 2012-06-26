FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier gets order for 150 additional rail cars
June 26, 2012 / 1:01 PM / in 5 years

Bombardier gets order for 150 additional rail cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc’s (BBDb.TO) train unit said it will deliver 150 additional rail cars for about $266 million to the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District (BART) under an option in a contract signed earlier this month.

The option is under a contract the company signed with the San Francisco BART to deliver 260 new rail cars for $631 million.

Bombardier said it now has firm orders for 410 cars under the BART contract, with a total value of about $897 million.

Shares of the company closed at C$3.81 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

