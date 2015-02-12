FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier CSeries cost estimate rises to $5.4 billion
February 12, 2015

Bombardier CSeries cost estimate rises to $5.4 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - The cost of Bombardier Inc’s (BBDb.TO) high-stakes CSeries jet program is now pegged at about $5.4 billion, outgoing Chief Executive Pierre Beaudoin said on Thursday.

The Canadian plane and train manufacturer has repeatedly raised the estimated cost of the new jet. Last February it said costs would rise by $1.05 billion, which brought the total to $4.95 billion.

Beaudoin was speaking on a conference call with analysts, investors and media.

Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

