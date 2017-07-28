FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
43 minutes ago
Bombardier posts surprise profit
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
Value of U.S. deals in China sinks on rising trade tensions
Business
Value of U.S. deals in China sinks on rising trade tensions
Booming cyber security job market boon for hackers
Cyber Risk
Booming cyber security job market boon for hackers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 28, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 43 minutes ago

Bombardier posts surprise profit

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A logo of jet manufacturer Bombardier is pictured on their booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland on May 22, 2017.Denis Balibouse/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canada's Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) posted a surprise quarterly profit on Friday and said it expected 2017 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be at the higher end of its forecast.

The Montreal-based plane and train manufacturer had forecast EBIT before special items to be in the range of $580 million-$630 million.

Adjusted net income, which excludes some items, was $39 million or 2 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $83 million or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected Bombardier to post a loss of 1 cent per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bombardier is in the middle of a five-year turnaround plan to improve its financial performance after facing a cash crunch in 2015.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $4.10 billion in the quarter due to a decline in sales in its business aircraft and commercial aircraft segments.

Sales in the transportation unit - Bombardier's biggest - rose to $1.98 billion from $1.96 billion.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.