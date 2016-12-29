FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Bombardier signs 300-train deal with Austrian Federal Railways
December 29, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 8 months ago

Bombardier signs 300-train deal with Austrian Federal Railways

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Bombardier logo is pictured on the company booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland, May 24, 2016.Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) said on Thursday it had signed a deal to deliver up to 300 Talent 3 trains to the Austrian Federal Railways for about 1.8 billion euros ($1.9 billion) at list prices.

Bombardier said the first 21 of the electric trains would be delivered in 2019.

The Talent 3 is a multiple-unit railcar that allows for up to 50 percent more seating capacity than its predecessor generation, the Montreal-based company said.

Austrian Federal Railways already operates 187 Talent-family trains. About 1,400 Talent series trains are already in service in Europe and Canada.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

