Bombardier, China's Comac to collaborate on CSeries aircraft
#Deals
March 21, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 6 years

Bombardier, China's Comac to collaborate on CSeries aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A model of the C919 aircraft is presented by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China,Ltd. (COMAC) during the 49th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 20, 2011. The C919 aircraft will be the largest aircraft to be designed and manufactured in China, and its first test flight will take place in 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - Canada’s Bombardier Aerospace, a unit of Bombardier Inc, and Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd (Comac) said they have signed an agreement to collaborate on the C919 and the CSeries aircraft.

The companies have agreed to cooperate on four projects related to cockpit human-machine (crew) interfaces, electrical system, development of aluminum-lithium standards and specifications and areas of customer services in terms of technical publications and co-location of teams.

All four projects are expected to be completed over the next 12 months and in conjunction with the C919 aircraft development schedule, the companies said in a joint statement.

Last March, Bombardier and Comac had signed an agreement to work on commercial planes.

Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

