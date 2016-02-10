FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guggenheim launching new bond ETF amid tough market conditions
February 10, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Guggenheim launching new bond ETF amid tough market conditions

Trevor Hunnicutt

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Guggenheim Partners is launching a new fixed-income exchange-traded fund on Wednesday, bringing its approach to risk management to a roiling corporate bond market.

The Guggenheim Total Return Bond ETF will be managed by a team that includes Scott Minerd, Guggenheim’s global chief investment officer and a closely watched investor.

“The world of fixed-income today is becoming a risk-off market,” said Anne Walsh, one of the funds’ other portfolio managers, who said China’s currency could devalue further and oil could slide as low at $22 per barrel before ultimately rising above $40.

“There are going to be some real winners and there are going to be some real losers. And there are going to be some defaults.”

Yet bond funds have been a fertile growth area for ETF managers, powered by the race into safe-haven Treasury bonds and the appeal of brand-name market tacticians, including Jeffrey Gundlach, who manages the SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF and Pimco’s Total Return Active ETF.

Taxable-bond ETFs in the U.S. took in $52.7 billion over a 12-month period that ended Jan. 31, according to Lipper data.

Guggenheim’s ETF managers will be subject to restrictions on the assets they can buy: for instance, they can place at most 20 percent of their assets in bank loans and 20 percent in asset-backed securities.

“That is a more significant allocation limit than we would have in the open-end mutual fund,” said Walsh. “I see that tradeoff for investors who want the ETF structure as reasonable.”

The restrictions could potentially trim the funds’ performance relative to a mutual-fund counterpart, Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund, but also may enhance its ability to liquidate fund assets on demand.

Over the past four years, the Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund is returned 5.8 percent, compared to its peers’ 3 percent average, according to Lipper.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Alan Crosby

