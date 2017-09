NEW YORK, Jan 9 (IFR) - US investment-grade bond funds have seen their second-largest weekly inflow on record, with more than USD3bn pouring into the asset class for the week ended on January 8.

Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, reported that investors put USD3.085bn into high-grade funds for the week.

That trails only the week ended May 8 2013, which saw USD3.676bn in inflow, according to Thomson Reuters data.