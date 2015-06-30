Franklin Templeton sees European peripheral, corporate debt opportunities

MONACO (Reuters) - The recent sell-off in European debt due to the Greek crisis offers buying opportunities in Italian and Spanish bonds and European corporate debt, Franklin Templeton’s head of European fixed income said on Tuesday.

The head of the European Commission made a last-minute offer on Tuesday to try to persuade Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to accept a bailout deal he has rejected before a referendum on Sunday, which EU partners say will be a choice of whether to stay in the euro.

Euro zone peripheral bonds fell on Monday and earlier on Tuesday on fears that Greece might leave the euro after the referendum.

“There has been a sell-off in risky assets, that presents opportunities for long-term investors,” David Zahn told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a funds conference.

Zahn made his comments shortly before European bonds rallied on a report Greece was considering a last-minute aid proposal by the head of the European Commission.

Zahn runs a fixed income strategy totalling around 2 billion euros.

Franklin Templeton’s European total return fund contained 17 percent Italian debt and 12 percent Spanish debt at end-May.

Zahn said reforms introduced by the Italian and Spanish governments made their bonds attractive.

He said he did not own any Greek debt.

“We have not held it for a very long time,” he said.

Zahn said clients were not particularly worried about the latest turn in the Greek crisis, and that his funds had ample liquidity to deal with any redemptions.

“Clients want to be informed about what we are doing and how we are positioned. As long as we keep them well-informed, most are relatively relaxed.”

Lack of liquidity in debt markets has been a concern for markets and regulators since the global financial crisis.