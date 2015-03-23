FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Companies to issue record $30 billion in green bonds this year - S&P
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 23, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Companies to issue record $30 billion in green bonds this year - S&P

Nina Chestney

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Companies could issue a record $30 billion in so-called “green bonds” this year, but further growth in the market will depend on developments in China and common standards, Standard & Poor’s Rating Services said on Monday.

Proceeds from green bonds are typically used on projects to cut greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to climate change, increase energy efficiency or expand the use of renewable energy.

The bonds are mainly issued by development banks and corporates such as utilities and real estate companies.

The green bond market as a whole has been growing, with issuance tripling in last year to $36.6 billion. Corporate issuance accounted for around $19 billion.

This year, the corporate market has been boosted by more issuances, including Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas’ (VWS.CO) seven-year 500 million euro ($544 million) bond earlier this month and French recycling company Peprec’s 480 million euro bond.

“We expect green bond issuance to remain relatively buoyant given investor appetite for green products as well as issuers taking advantage of the exceptional demand,” S&P said in a statement.

“The surge in green bond sales represents growing demand among investors for green investments amid concerns about climate change,” it added.

However, commonly agreed standards on what constitutes a green bond and transparency over how proceeds are used will be needed to make the market become more mainstream.

The corporate green bond market could experience substantial growth in China this year, as the Chinese government tackles pollution and could encourage companies to raise funds by bond issuance to help diversify credit risk in the banking system, S&P said.

Declining oil prices should not hinder growth in the green bond market as price movements will have less impact on renewables than many fear due to climate change being a long-term driver for investments, S&P added.

($1 = 0.9199 euros)

Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.