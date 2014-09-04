FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBOE plans U.S. bond volatility futures in November
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
September 4, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

CBOE plans U.S. bond volatility futures in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - CBOE Futures Exchange said on Thursday it plans to launch futures trading on the CBOE/CBOT 10-year U.S. Treasury Note Volatility Index on Nov. 13, pending regulatory review.

“We are pleased to tap into this space by introducing a CBOE Volatility Index futures product that offers customers a way to hedge pure interest rate volatility risk based on U.S. government debt with a single product for the first time,” said CBOE Chief Executive Officer Edward Tilly in a statement.

The exchange began publishing the index in May 2013, which incorporates futures and options data on the CME Group’s CBOT 10-year U.S. Treasury note contract.

On Wednesday, the CBOE/CBOT volatility gauge fell 1.35 percent to 5.10.

Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.