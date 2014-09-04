CBOE plans U.S. bond volatility futures in November

(Reuters) - CBOE Futures Exchange said on Thursday it plans to launch futures trading on the CBOE/CBOT 10-year U.S. Treasury Note Volatility Index on Nov. 13, pending regulatory review.

“We are pleased to tap into this space by introducing a CBOE Volatility Index futures product that offers customers a way to hedge pure interest rate volatility risk based on U.S. government debt with a single product for the first time,” said CBOE Chief Executive Officer Edward Tilly in a statement.

The exchange began publishing the index in May 2013, which incorporates futures and options data on the CME Group’s CBOT 10-year U.S. Treasury note contract.

On Wednesday, the CBOE/CBOT volatility gauge fell 1.35 percent to 5.10.