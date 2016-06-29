FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
One injured in explosion at Bonnell Aluminum's Georgia plant: TV
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 29, 2016 / 2:55 PM / a year ago

One injured in explosion at Bonnell Aluminum's Georgia plant: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - At least one person was injured in an explosion at a Bonnell Aluminum extrusion plant in Newnan, Georgia on Wednesday, according to local television station WSB.

A police official told the news network that the blast at the plant that casts billet and makes extrusions took place at 9:15 a.m. EDT (1315 GMT). The police said it was not a Hazmat situation, the TV station reported. Fire units responded to the scene.

It was not immediately known if production was affected.

Bonnell is a subsidiary of Tredegar Corp, which makes plastic films and aluminum extrusions.

Tredegar and Bonnell did not respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.