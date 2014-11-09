FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Bonomi to make Club Med counter-bid with KKR: report
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 9, 2014 / 5:50 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Bonomi to make Club Med counter-bid with KKR: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past a Club Med travel agency in Paris, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi is gearing up to make a counter offer to buy Club Mediterranee CMIP.PA, reigniting a battle for control of the French resort operator, La Lettre de L‘Expansion reported on Sunday.

The new offer would be made with backing from U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP (KKR.N), the weekly economic newsletter said on its website without citing sources.

Bonomi, which declined to comment on the report, has been competing with China’s Fosun International (0656.HK) to buy Club Med. The conglomerate has made a 22 euros-per-share offer, which is due to close on Nov. 20.

Club Med shares have been trading slightly above 22 euros since Fosun made its offer on Sept. 12, gaining 5.4 percent while the broader SBF 120 index has lost 4.5 percent since that time.

Club Med stock is up 27.54 percent since the start of the year.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis; writing by John Irish; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.