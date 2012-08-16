FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bon-Ton Stores posts wider loss, warns of more red ink to come
August 16, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

Bon-Ton Stores posts wider loss, warns of more red ink to come

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Department store operator Bon-Ton Stores Inc (BONT.O) posted a wider loss for the second quarter and cut its earnings forecast for the full year for the second time as it continued off-price sales that hurt margins.

The company expects a loss of $1.35 per share to a profit of 20 cents per share for the full-year, lower than its previous forecast of a loss of 95 cents per share to a profit of 50 cents per share.

The company, which recently sold $475 million worth of private label credit card accounts to Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS.N), said gross margin fell to 36 percent in the second quarter from 37.2 percent a year earlier.

The loss widened to $45 million, or $2.43 per share, from $32.3 million, or $1.78 per share, a year earlier.

Sales decreased marginally to $594.9 million.

The company has been trying to trim costs, control inventory levels and correct ineffective marketing programs as it attempts to streamline its operations.

Bon-Ton shares closed at $7.36 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

