Bon-Ton Stores posts wider loss, cuts outlook

(Reuters) - Department store operator Bon-Ton Stores Inc (BONT.O) posted a wider first-quarter loss and slashed its full-year outlook, as discounts and promotions dented gross margins.

The company, which operates 272 department stores, now expects a loss of 95 cents per share to a profit of 50 cents per share, down from its prior outlook of a profit of 15 cents to 75 cents per share.

First-quarter net loss was $40.8 million, or $2.23 per share, compared with net loss of $36.0 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 1.4 percent to $640.8 million.

Gross margins fell to 34.3 percent, from 35.5 percent, last year.

Bon-Ton shares closed at $4.41 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.