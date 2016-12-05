Richest Americans live seven to 10 years longer than poorest
(Reuters Health) - Poverty cuts an average of almost 10 years off American men’s lives and seven off women’s, a new study shows.
HAIFA, Israel Israeli biotech company Bonus Biogroup's lab-grown, semi-liquid bone graft was successfully injected into the jaws of 11 people to repair bone loss in an early stage clinical trial, it said on Monday.
The material, grown in a lab from each patient's own fat cells, was injected into and filled the voids of the problematic bones. Over a few months it hardened and merged with the existing bone to complete the jaw, it said.
The announcement was made in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and Bonus Biogroup is presenting its results at the International Conference on Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Spain on Monday.
The company, which has raised $14 million, said it plans to dual list on Nasdaq in the coming months.
"For the first time worldwide, reconstruction of deficient or damaged bone tissue is achievable by growing viable human bone graft in a laboratory, and transplanting it back to the patient in a minimally invasive surgery via injection," said Chief Executive Shai Meretzki.
Meretzki previously founded Pluristem Therapeutics, which works with stem cells and is one of the more advanced Israeli biomed companies.
Ora Burger, vice president of regulation affairs at Bonus Biogroup, told Reuters the transplant "was 100 percent successful in all 11 patients".
"Now we are going to conduct a clinical study in the extremities, long bones," she said.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by Susan Thomas)
ZURICH Roche's Gazyva cancer drug did not show a significant overall survival benefit and raised greater safety concerns than its predecessor Rituxan, a study showed, raising doubts over the Swiss pharmaceuticals group's bid to replace a key blockbuster.
Biotechnology company ReNeuron Group Plc said its experimental stem cell therapy helped some patients improve motor functions in their arms in a mid-stage study after being disabled by stroke.