N.Y. Governor Andrew Cuomo signs deal for 2014 book

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a swearing-in ceremony in the War Room of the Capitol in Albany, New York January 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Groll

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, considered a possible Democratic contender for the U.S. presidency in 2016, has signed a deal to write a biography that publisher HarperCollins said on Tuesday would be a “full and frank” look at his private and public life.

The publisher said it has acquired world rights to the as-yet untitled book, which it expects to be on the shelves in 2014.

The book will cover his years growing up in Queens, New York, his tenure as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Bill Clinton and his election to the state’s top office in 2010.

“He will reveal the story of his history and will share personal and private moments that shaped his life: his father’s legacy, his personal trials and tribulations, and his role as a father to his three girls, twins Mariah and Cara and his youngest, Michaela,” HarperCollins said in a statement.

Cuomo’s father, Mario, also served as governor of New York.

Cuomo, 55, was married to Kerry Kennedy, a daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, for more than a decade until their divorce in 2005. He lives with his girlfriend, Food Network host Sandra Lee, in Westchester County in New York.

The book will also cover his four years as New York’s attorney general before becoming the state’s 56th governor.

Cuomo will discuss several major events during his governorship, “from signing same-sex marriage legislation to the devastation of Hurricane Sandy and his subsequent work with President Obama to help those who were ravaged by the storm,” according to HarperCollins.