Novelist Ellen Meister resurrects Dorothy Parker in novel

NEW YORK (Reuters) - American writer and satirist Dorothy Parker may have died in 1967, but novelist Ellen Meister has been reviving the oft-quoted wit as a ghost in the 21st century.

“Dorothy Parker Drank Here” is the second book that Meister has crafted about the mainstay in the circle of celebrities who spent hours bantering around the Round Table of New York’s Algonquin Hotel in the 1920s.

A Parker fan since her teens, Meister spoke to Reuters about recreating her idol.

Q: What sparked your interest in Dorothy Parker?

A: Her poetry, her wit and her incredibly astute insights into the human heart, and the way in which her perspective seemed as fresh to me as a teenager as it must have in the 1920s.

Q: How did you come to write about her ghost?

A: There were so many novels out there that paid fictional tribute to another favorite writer of mine, Jane Austen ... I thought somebody should do the same thing with Dorothy Parker. At that very same moment, I thought, ‘Well, why not me?’ And though it was an intimidating thought. I knew immediately it was a project I definitely had to tackle.

Q: Was it difficult to write your own dialogue for Dorothy Parker?

A: Dorothy Parker was the greatest literary wit of the 20th century, and here I was, sitting in my office trying to approximate her voice. So it was difficult; it was intimidating.

Q: Do you see any other celebrities as potential fictional characters?

A: Right now there are no plans in the works to fictionalize anybody else from the Algonquin or any other era. However, in writing “Dorothy Parker Drank Here,” I did use some other famous writers and famous people of that period and beyond. So I got to do some research and try on some different voices.

In doing that, I discovered the magnificent (actress) Tallulah Bankhead, who is such a force of nature and such an astounding character. So there is this little voice in the back of my head telling me that maybe one day she’s somebody else I would want to explore.

Q: Do you think you would want to be part of the Algonquin Round Table?

A: It’s an intimidating thought, isn’t it? I think if I had the chance to go back in time, I’d be more inclined to want to be a fly on the wall.