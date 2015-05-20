Streisand to recount life and career in memoir due in 2017

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Veteran singer, actress and director Barbra Streisand, the top-selling female music artist of all time, will recount her six decades in show business in a memoir due in 2017, publishers Viking said on Wednesday.

It will be the first authorized autobiography from the 73-year-old star, in which she will also delve into memories of her childhood.

“Barbra Streisand’s memoir is the entertainment story that has been on the top of every publisher’s wish list for years,” said Brian Tart, president and publisher of Viking, an imprint of Penguin Random House, in a statement.

The Brooklyn, New York native has sold more than 72 million copies of her music in the United States, and last year made history by becoming the only performer to have a No. 1 album in each of the past six decades.

She has also won 10 Grammy awards, five Emmy awards and two Oscars, as well as accolades from the Golden Globes, Directors Guild of America and Peabody for her work across film and music. Her notable film works include 1968’s “Funny Girl” and 2004’s “Meet The Fockers.”

She is married to actor James Brolin.